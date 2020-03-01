Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

