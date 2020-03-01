Sessia Market Capitalization Achieves $642,408.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $642,408.00 and $64,321.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

