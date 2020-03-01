Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

SMED stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 million, a PE ratio of 101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

