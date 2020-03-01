SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SharpSpring by 14.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SharpSpring by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SharpSpring by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

SHSP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

