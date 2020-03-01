SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $88,030.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,579.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.02565798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.03698272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00758436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00091358 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00576253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

