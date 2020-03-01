Shift Price Tops $0.0329 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit. Shift has a market cap of $452,663.00 and approximately $597.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,772,963 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

