Short Interest in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Declines By 5.9%

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 16,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

