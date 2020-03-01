Short Interest in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Declines By 6.9%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 52,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.21%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

