Short Interest in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Decreases By 8.0%

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 222,400 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

NYSE AC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.08. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.