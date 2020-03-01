Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Decreases By 7.6%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 30th total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Atlantic Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,857,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,090 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

AT opened at $2.27 on Friday. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

