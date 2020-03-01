Short Interest in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declines By 7.2%

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 10,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633. The company has a market cap of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

