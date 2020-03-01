Short Interest in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Drops By 7.3%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $128.71. 394,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

