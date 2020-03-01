Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases By 10.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 774,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FIX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 292,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,867,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

