Short Interest in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Drops By 6.0%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $193,566.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at $38,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNST stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 6.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNST. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

