Short Interest in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Declines By 7.0%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. 5,278,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.72.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

