Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Decreases By 16.0%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 558,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 158,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShopper by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

