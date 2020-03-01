Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Drops By 15.5%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 30th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $16,050,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 3,526,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.