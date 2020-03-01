Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Grows By 10.8%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

GPC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

