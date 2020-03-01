Short Interest in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Decreases By 6.7%

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 722,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $240,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Mello sold 74,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,679.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,090.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,003 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GSB opened at $8.77 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

