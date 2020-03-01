Short Interest in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Decreases By 7.2%

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldfield stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goldfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GV opened at $3.29 on Friday. Goldfield has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

