Short Interest in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Drops By 16.0%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 105,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE GHC traded up $10.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.03. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $462.99 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Graham by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Graham by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Graham by 25.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Graham by 76.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.