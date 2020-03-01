Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Declines By 8.1%

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.96.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
