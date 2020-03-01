Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Decreases By 7.0%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 210,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $331.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,014,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 400,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

