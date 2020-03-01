Short Interest in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) Grows By 11.0%

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.