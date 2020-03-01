Short Interest in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Drops By 6.6%

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HSON opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

