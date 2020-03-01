Short Interest in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Decreases By 14.7%

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 30th total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. 97,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,519. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

