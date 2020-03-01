Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Grows By 5.1%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 150.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILPT. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

