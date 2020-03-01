Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases By 5.7%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $236.03 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.