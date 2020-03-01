Short Interest in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Declines By 14.6%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.05. 2,132,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,468. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $193,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,193.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $7,576,163 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

