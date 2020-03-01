Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expands By 5.5%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 45.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

