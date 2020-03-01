Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Expands By 5.1%

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

