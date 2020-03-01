Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Drops By 7.3%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,026. The firm has a market cap of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

