Short Interest in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expands By 10.1%

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 854,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGM. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.31.

LOGM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $85.24. 1,938,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 1,188.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 340,480 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

