Short Interest in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Increases By 5.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

LMNX stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

