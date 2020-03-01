Short Interest in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Drops By 5.9%

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 552,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,613,000 after buying an additional 478,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Magellan Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after buying an additional 237,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

