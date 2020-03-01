Short Interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Expands By 10.5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 601,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 439,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

