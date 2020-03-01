Short Interest in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Declines By 14.6%

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 30th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Masco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Masco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

MAS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

