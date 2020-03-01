Short Interest in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Rises By 5.1%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Matador Resources has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.