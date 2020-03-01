Short Interest in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Grows By 5.3%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

