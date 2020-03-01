Short Interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Decreases By 7.0%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 20,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

MRNA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 24,133,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199,235. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

