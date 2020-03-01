Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Decreases By 6.6%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 80,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

