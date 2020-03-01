Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Rises By 5.0%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 32,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

