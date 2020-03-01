Short Interest in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Drops By 7.1%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.10. 3,090,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,187. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 576,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

