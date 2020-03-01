Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expands By 5.7%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

