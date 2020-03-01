Short Interest in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Drops By 5.9%

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

PUB opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $471.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Olson acquired 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $99,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,674 shares of company stock valued at $959,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

