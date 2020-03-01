Short Interest in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Declines By 7.4%

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perceptron by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptron in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.68. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

