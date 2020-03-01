Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Grows By 11.4%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PSNL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 601,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,977. Personalis has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,392 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 483,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.