Short Interest in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Decreases By 6.2%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $87,620,000 after purchasing an additional 686,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

