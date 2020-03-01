Short Interest in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Decreases By 12.7%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 660,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $588.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 6.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In related news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $117,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

