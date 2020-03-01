Short Interest in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Grows By 10.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.14.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.96 on Friday, reaching $444.57. 1,581,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,775. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

